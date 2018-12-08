WhatsApp releases new update for Windows Phone to support private reply feature

The Windows Phone users can get the new update from the Microsoft Store.

WhatsApp has released a new update that will enable its new feature — Private Reply — in Windows Phone devices. Private Reply feature is designed for group messages. The feature allows the users to send messages to the members of a group separately without letting others know about it.

The Windows Phone users can get the new update from the Microsoft Store.

To use this feature, the users need to press on the member’s name whom s/he wants to reply privately and tap on the three dots on the right top that will show Private Reply option. This feature was rolled out for Android users around a month back.

The instant messenger had rolled out this feature around a year ago for Windows Phone devices. However, it could not be introduced to the public version due to some technical issues with the feature, mspoweruser reports.