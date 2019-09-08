WhatsApp releases new audio playback feature for iPhone users

Users will be excited to know that along with voice messages, iOS users will also be able to listen to songs that are sent to them through the app.

WhatsApp is set to roll out audio playback feature for some of its iOS users. This new feature will enable iPhone users in listening to audio files that they get in the notification which appears on their iPhone’s screen. Users will not have to unlock their iPhone’s screen to listen to this as they just have to click to open the message directly and start listening to the audio sent to them. However, WhatsApp users who are interested in getting this feature will have to update their app or download WhatsApp Beta version 2.19.90.8. on their iPhones using the app store.

Users will be excited to know that along with voice messages, iOS users will also be able to listen to songs that are sent to them through the app. In the current version of the app, iPhone users can only preview their messages. According to WABetainfo, the feature has already been rolled out for some iOS users. It is believed that eventually, all users will be able to get this on their respective iPhones. So iOS users should not panic if they haven’t received the update just yet.

It’s possible that you have received the feature but it does not allow to download the voice message. If this is happening, don’t worry, it’s a bug. I’m sure it will be fixed soon. https://t.co/Ur5VWDNUwT — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) September 4, 2019

Another interesting thing about this feature is that if a user listens to the audio without opening their lock screen then the message will not be marked as read by WhatsApp. It will only be marked read if a user opens the app to listen to the message.

According to reports, WhatsApp has been working on this feature since July so the normal version of the app could also be getting the update soon. The Facebook-owned messaging platform is also working on getting emoji for iOS users. WhatsApp is still working on the feature and it is not clear when they will be made available to iOS users.