WhatsApp redesigns its storage management tool, to make content removal simpler

WhatsApp storage management: Facebook-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp has decided to make it easier for users to clear up space on their phone by reinventing its tool for storage management. The company has said that the tool would be released for global users this week. To access this feature, users would have to open their WhatsApp app, head to settings, go to storage and data and then select manage storage.

At present, the “Storage Usage” tool available on the platform is a simple sorting tool, which shows all the chats and arranges them according to the space they take up, listing the number of videos, GIFs, images as well as messages in each chat. It also lets the users delete every category with some taps. While it helps in clearing the space, it does not give users the freedom to browse through the content that they are removing.

As against this, the new tool would allow users to view thumbnails of the content, and it also groups it into categories like “larger than 5 MB” and “forwarded many times” to make it easier for users to decide.

WhatsApp data often occupies the most space in phones, especially if users have enabled the option to auto download media. Clearing images and videos therefore becomes a major challenge later on. This tool could come in handy, especially for Indian users who usually become members of several family and friend groups, where users mostly forward messages, videos and images.