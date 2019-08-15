WhatsApp Raksha Bandhan stickers: How to send colourful messages to your chats

WhatsApp Stickers are a fun way to chat with family and friends without the need to type any text

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2019 stickers for Whatsapp: WhatsApp has become a popular platform to send messages to family and friends especially on festivals. In addition to WhatsApp messages, WhatsApp Stickers have gained popularity among the users to express their feelings. Though the messaging platform has not added any new stickers for Raksha Bandhan, third-party sticker packs are easily available for download on Android as well as iOS devices.

WhatsApp Stickers are a fun way to chat with family and friends without the need to type any text, much similar to sending GIFs, emojis, and emoticons.

Here is how to download and send WhatsApp Stickers on Raksha Bandhan:

WhatsApp users can head directly to Google Play Store and search for Raksha Bandhan WhatsApp Stickers. A number of sticker apps will emerge in search results. You can download and install the one of your choice.

After installing the sticker app, open the app and add the pack of your choice. The added stickers will be visible in the “My Stickers” section of WhatsApp.

There is another way of picking up stickers of your choice. Go to the “All Stickers” window in WhatsApp and click on “Get more stickers” option at the bottom. The link will redirect users to the Play Store.

One can choose from the sticker pack options from the Play Store. To download Raksha Bandhan stickers, type in “raksha bandhan”, “rakhi” or other similar keywords and choose from different sticker packs and install whichever you like.

Coming to iOS devices, the downloading process for WhatsApp Stickers is a little different as downloading third-party stickers is not as simple as on Android phones.

The users can download stickers from the available options after tapping on the sticker icon and then on “+” sign at the bottom of the conversation to download stickers from the available options. The iOS users can also save the stickers to favourites, sent from an Android phone.