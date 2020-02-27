Whatsapp private chats not so private? Here’s how you can secure your private groups

The vulnerability of user data has been a cause of major concern.

It has only been a few days since it came to fore that WhatsApp private group chat invite links could be found on the internet through a simple Google Search. The matter came to light when journalist Jordon Wildon wrote on Twitter that the Whatsapp private chats are not as safe as users thought. After that, well-known app reverse engineer Jane Wong tweeted pictures showing certain search words on Google leading to links for private groups. According to Google, the indexing of private group chat links occurred due to the fact that the invite links of these groups were shared on a public platform outside Whatsapp’s encrypted platform.

Through this search, someone might have links to join private Whatsapp group and access the numbers of the members of the group. While Whatsapp has enabled a meta tag that prevents the links to be indexed on Google, someone can have earlier links with them, leaving the group members vulnerable.

If you are worried that the link to your private group might also have been left vulnerable due to the indexing, here is what you can do to ensure that your group is safe.

Reset link

Since Whatsapp has now included a meta tag that prevents new links from being indexed, the only point of worry in this regard for the users is whether someone has the old link or not. The solution to that is a simple one. Whatsapp gives group chat administrators the option of resetting the link to the group. If this action is taken, the old link is rendered invalid.

Here is how you can reset the link to a chat.

Open Whatsapp. Go to the group you want to reset the link of. Click on the name of the group at the top so that you can access the group information. In the information, go to the list of participants. There, you will see the option of Adding participants, and Inviting members via link Click on the option ‘Invite via link’. You will see the option to reset link. Click on reset link.

With this, the link to your Whatsapp private group chat will not be available with anyone and the members will not be left vulnerable.

Avoid sharing chat links

Apart from resetting links, the administrator should try to avoid sharing chat links as much as possible. Instead of inviting via link, the administrator can add participants in his contact list directly.

Here are the steps to do that.

Open Whatsapp. Go to the group you want to reset the link of. Click on the name of the group at the top so that you can access the group information. In the information, go to the list of participants. There, you will see the option of Adding participants, and Inviting members via link Click on ‘Add participants’. You will be taken to a list of all people in your contact list who are on Whatsapp. You can either scroll down to find the people you can add or search for them by tapping on the magnifying glass icon on the top right corner. Once you start selecting the participants you want to add, you will see a checkmark appear on the bottom right corner. Once you have selected all the members you want to add, click on the checkmark to add them.

Recently, the vulnerability of user data has been a cause of major concern and it is best to take precautions to ensure that the identity and data of users is not left vulnerable to misue.