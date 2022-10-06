WhatsApp Premium roll out begins to some users, here’s what it means for businesses

WhatsApp is said to be working on a subscription plan for businesses on the app. It is called WhatsApp Premium. This was first announced by WaBetaInfo- a WhatsApp update tracking website, in April this year. In a latest development, this feature is rolling out to businesses that install the latest beta version of the Android and iOS app available on the Play Store and TestFlight.

According to the website, WhatsApp Premium is an optional premium plan available for certain business accounts. One can join this plan from the settings section of the app. If you have a business account and you see a new section called “WhatsApp Premium” under the Settings then it means you have received the feature and you can start using it.

You will be asked to pay a certain subscription plan to join WhatsApp Premium. Once joined, you can access two new features under it- a custom business link and improved multi-device using experience.

A custom business link makes it easier to connect and chat with customers. It is a unique short link that lets customers view the landing business page directly and initiate a conversation. The report notes that businesses that join WhatsApp Premium will be to link up to 10 devices making it convenient to manage their conversations when more people in the business are using the same WhatsApp account to message their customers.

WhatsApp Business is currently free of cost and the company has no plans to make it a paid one for now. The WhatsApp Premium is an optional plan and can be unsubscribed at any time. Being a business-focussed feature, the feature will most likely come to only business accounts and not the standard accounts. The subscription cost of the plan as of now remains unknown.

ALSO READ | WhatsApp new privacy feature update prevents screenshots for view once images and videos