WhatsApp photo sharing feature set to change with new update

WhatsApp is working on a new feature to make sure users do not send an image to the unintended contact by mistake. One can now see the recipient below the caption to check whether the person they are sending an image in the new WhatsApp beta update is correct, mspoweruser.com reported. The popular messaging app is releasing the feature in its Android Beta app version 2.19.173, as per the report. We could not independently verify the existence of the feature, which is why users are recommended to take this news with a pinch of salt. According to the report, when a user sends a picture or a video, all they see is a small icon on the top left along with the display picture of the recipient in the stable version. The new feature makes sure that the contact name below the caption area could be useful for the picture-sharing experience on the Facebook-owned app and reduce cases of sending a picture to a wrong contact. It is being reported that the WhatsApp feature will be made available for the picture shared on individual as well as group chats. Therefore, this will also help users double check the group name before sending an image. Also Read:\u00a0WhatsApp features that you may still not be aware of As the new feature is already available in WhatsApp beta, it is expected to soon be brought to the stable version of the Android app. Currently, it is unclear if WhatsApp is working on such a feature for iOS users. Separately, WhatsApp beta for iOS stripped the users of ability to save or download the profile photos. Now, the latest WhatsApp for iOS update has expanded the download restriction to more users outside the TestFlight programme. A similar feature was also spotted in the WhatsApp for Android beta update. However, the stable version on Android is yet to roll out the download restriction. Also read:\u00a0WhatsApp PiP mode set for overhaul: Here\u2019s what\u2019s new