WhatsApp outage: Meta submits report on over 1-hour long service disruption to IT Ministry

WhatsApp on Tuesday suffered its longest-ever outage causing inconvenience to millions of users in the country. The chat company was reportedly asked to submit a report to the IT ministry explaining the cause of the outage and also to ensure if there was any cyber-attack. In the latest update, Meta- the parent company of WhatsApp has now submitted its report to the ministry. The content of the submission is unknown.

According to a PTI report, few government sources have claimed that Meta has already submitted the report to the ministry. Meta was asked to submit a report on the outage a day after it occurred. While the exact reason for the outage is still unclear, Meta and WhatsApp rolled out a statement stating that it was due to a technical error on their end.

“”The brief outage was a result of a technical error on our part and has now been resolved,” read the statement.

WhatsApp on Tuesday, a day after Diwali, was found failing to deliver messages specially in group chats. While chatting many users were seeing the clock icon on their message indicating that the messages were not being delivered. In some cases, users could see the recipient online but the sent message had just one tick meaning it wasn’t going through. The frustrated users took it to Twitter and other social media platforms to share memes and jokes on the outage.

The company soon was quoted saying that it was aware of the issue and was working on to fix it. One of the longest ever, the outage existed for more than 2 hours affecting all Android and iOS users across all both mobile and web platforms.

