WhatsApp outage: IT Ministry investigating if cyberattack caused disruption, seeks more details from Meta

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology is seeking a report from Meta India about the 2-hour long WhatsApp global outage that affected users worldwide on October 25. WhatsApp outage affected users worldwide with its long disruption and as a result, users were unable to send messages, share photos and videos on Meta’s instant messaging platform. Meta-owned WhatsApp’s services were disrupted for 2 hours around 12 noon on October 25. WhatsApp calling and WhatsApp Web weren’t working either, Meta acknowledged in a statement.

MeitY seeks report from Meta India

India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology is reported to have asked Meta India to issue a report which includes all the details about the long disruption of its instant messaging platform – as it affected users worldwide. Moreover, the IT Ministry is also keeping an eye on the platform if there’s any cyber-attack involved in the long disruption.

Meta is expected to send the report to the CERT-In or as it is called, Cyber Emergency Response Team of India if there’s a cyber-attack involved which led to the global outage. Cyber Emergency Response Team of India comes under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

WhatsApp faced a 2 hour long global outage

WhatsApp faced a 2 hour long global outage on October 25, around 12 noon. Downdetector reveals that a mere sum of 69 percent users faced issues with sending messages, while 21 percent users faced server connection issues, followed by the 9 percent users who weren’t able to use the instant messaging platform for unknown reasons.

It’s clear that the issue wasn’t exclusive to Indian users; it affected users globally. WhatsApp Down was already trending on Twitter where users took advantage of the microblogging site to share their opinions.

Meta attributed the outage to a “technical error” though it did not divulge further details.