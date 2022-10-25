WhatsApp outage in India: App, desktop users reporting issues including failure to send messages and more

WhatsApp is facing issues with its message delivery. India that serves as one of the biggest userbases of the app on Tuesday woke up to a broken WhatsApp. The chat app is failing to deliver messages to the recipients especially in group chats. The issue is seen for both mobile and desktop versions of the app.

The app outage has spawned a meme fest on Twitter. The annoyed users have expressed their frustration through memes on the microblogging platform that is seen flooded with tweets on the issue. While chatting many users are seeing the clock icon on their message indicating that the message is not delivered yet. In some cases, users can see the recipient online but the sent message has just one tick meaning it hasn’t been delivered to that recipient.

WhatsApp has released no official information on this. Meanwhile, the affected users have taken it to Twitter to report the issue. “Whatsapp has gone down right at the start of the work day,” wrote a WhatsApp user. Here are some of the memes posted on Twitter.

People Coming to Twitter to see if WhatsApp is down#WhatsappDown pic.twitter.com/eGi25KiQhU — Bella Ciao (Chai) (@punjabiii_munda) October 25, 2022

