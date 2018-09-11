WhatsApp on Jio Phone, Jio Phone 2: Here is how to download

WhatsApp has been available on the JioPhone AppStore and will be rolled out on all JioPhones by 20th September 2018.

WhatsApp has been finally made available on Reliance Jio Phone and Jio Phone 2. Jio mobile users have been long waiting for this and the big announcement was made. Jio phone, which was launched by Reliance Retail Ltd in August 2017, so far did not have the WhatsApp facility in its operating system-KaiOS. Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited director Akash Ambani had announced this and thanked Facebook.

“During this movement of connecting the unconnected, many partners came forward to strengthen the cause. One such partner who has really stood by us from the beginning is Facebook and its ecosystem. The result of one such partnership is out for the world to see today. We will be providing WhatsApp, the most used chat application in the world, on all JioPhones starting today. Jio wants to thank the Facebook and WhatsApp team for making this happen,” Akash said.

WhatsApp is available for JioPhone across India after successful completion of the trials. WhatsApp has also built a new version of its private messaging app for JioPhone, running the Jio-KaiOS, to give people a simple, reliable, and secure way to communicate with friends and family. “The new app offers the best of WhatsApp including fast and reliable messaging and the ability to send photos and videos — all end-to-end encrypted. It’s also easy to record and send voice messages with just couple taps on the keypad. To get started, JioPhone users only need to verify their phone number and then they can begin chatting with other WhatsApp users one-on-one or in groups,” Reliance Jio said in a statement.

“Millions of people across India can now use WhatsApp private messaging on the best-in-class JioPhone across India,” said Chris Daniels, Vice President, WhatsApp. “By designing this new app for KaiOS, we hope to expand the ability for people to communicate with anyone in India and around the world by offering the best messaging experience possible to JioPhone users.”

How to download Whatsapp on Jiophone, Jiophone 2:

WhatsApp has been available on the JioPhone AppStore and will be rolled out on all JioPhones by 20th September 2018. Once it is on your JioPhone handset, you can download WhatsApp on both the JioPhone and the JioPhone 2.

All you will need to do is to visit the Jio AppStore. In the Jio AppStore, you will find WhatsApp. You have to click the download option and Whatsapp will be installed.

JioPhone users can record and send voice messages on Whatsapp. In case Jio Phone, Jio Phone 2 users face any issue in downloading WhatsApp, they can dial to a special helpline number ‘1991’ to answer queries on the JioPhone.