WhatsApp now lets you set custom wallpapers for different chats, search stickers using text and emoji

After many tests and developments, WhatsApp is set to bring ite new update with improvements to wallpapers and search options. The new update will allow users to set custom wallpapers for different chats and will also update the options for wallpaper in the gallery. The existing doodle wallpaper will also be getting new colours. Apart from this, WhatsApp has also worked on its search options.

A WhatsApp beta for Android with the custom chat wallpaper feature was spotted this year in September. The company had been testing it internally and is set to roll out the wallpaper-focussed changes for the general public finally. For preferred and favourite chats, users can set custom wallpapers apart from the regular ones. This will highlight favourite chats and help ensure that messages are not sent to the wrong chat window. The company has also worked on setting different chat wallpaper in dark mode also. Once the phone is switched to the dark mode, the chat wallpaper transition can also be seen.

In addition to this, WhatsApp is trying to make it easier for the users to find relevant stickers via text or emoji. The company had asked Sticker app creators to include a tag for their stickers so that they can be easily searched by the users. The dedicated sticker search was spotted in August on a beta version of WhatsApp.

WhatsApp is also bringing “Together at Home” sticker packs which are an upgrade to the existing World Health Organisation (WHO) sticker pack that encourages users to follow COVID-19 protocols and stay indoors. This sticker pack was initially introduced in April with text localised for nine languages including Arabic, German, French, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Indonesian, and Turkish.

All the latest updates will come for users globally in the next few days for all Android and iPhone users.