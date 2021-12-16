WhatsApp now lets you preview voice messages before hitting send; here’s how to use feature

New WhatsApp feature will work for both individual and group chats.

WhatsApp is on a roll these days. The popular instant messaging app has been on the top for a long time now when it comes to bringing fresh updates for its users. Now, it has come up with a new feature that will allow users to review their own voice recordings before sending them to their contacts on the app. The Meta owned WhatsApp said, “now you can preview your voice message on WhatsApp before you send it, perfect for those moments when you want to get your message just right.”

Voice messages/audio recordings have been increasingly becoming popular these days. As a matter of fact, most of the users worldwide prefer sending voice/audio notes instead of typing those long paragraphs on chats. We can safely say, recording a voice message is much more convenient than typing in the era where people are becoming extensively exhausted with the incessant digital exposure.

Also Read: WhatsApp starts rolling out new waveform design for voice messages; know how it works

The voice note brings you closer to your friends and family than a text message and unlike a call, gives you a freedom to message—and for them to listen—when it is convenient for them, the company added. This feature will work for both individual and group chats and has been out for all the users, Android, iOS, web, and desktop users.

Here’s how to use this new preview feature on WhatsApp

To use the voice message preview feature on your mobile device, you need to long press the microphone button on your WhatsApp chat and slide it up for the hands-free recording. Doing so will bring you three options on your mobile screen—trash, pause (the one in the middle) and send button.

In order to listen to your voice note, you need to tap on the stop button and hit the play option. Now you will hear your voice message. You can now decide whether you want to send it or delete it. The app also enables users to move to a particular part of the voice message. You can do it by simply tapping on the seek bar.

Also Read: WhatsApp ‘delete for everyone’ feature time limit may soon be extended beyond 7 days

This latest update comes a day after WhatsApp came up with a new privacy measure that hides user’s last seen and online status from unknown contacts. The app does give users the option to hide their online information status from users. But there are still some third-party apps that can easily monitor your online movements without you knowing it. This new privacy feature aims to prevent such stalking.