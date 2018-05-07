WhatsApp now lets you play Facebook, Instagram videos without switching apps

WhatsApp version 2.18.51 brings support for in-app Facebook and Instagram videos

WhatsApp for iOS has received a major update that would allow users to spend more time on the app, rather than spending it on opening other apps. After the major announcements at Facebook F8 conference earlier this month, WhatsApp is now introducing in-app play support for Facebook and Instagram videos. The Facebook and Instagram videos, shared on WhatsApp, will play on the same chat screen, without requiring the user to switch to the respective app to watch them.

The WhatsApp version 2.18.51 brings support for in-app Facebook and Instagram videos. This comes after WhatsApp dropped YouTube in-app video play support on iOS 10 and lower. WhatsApp received support to play YouTube videos inside the app recently, which is now getting extended for the two Facebook-owned platforms. WhatsApp’s new version on iOS will also offer Picture-in-Picture mode (PiP) for the Facebook and Instagram videos so that they will be playing even after quitting the app.

The WhatsApp changelog available on the App Store reads – “When you receive a link to an Instagram or Facebook video, you can now play it right within WhatsApp. With picture-in-picture, you can also keep watching the video while you navigate to another chat”. The PiP mode for Facebook and Instagram videos is similar to the YouTube videos played inside the app.

The iOS users need to head to App Store and update WhatsApp to version 2.18.51 to receive the new features. However, we could not replicate the feature to be working on our iPhone, but going by the official changelog, it is expected to be rolled out soon for all the iOS users.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has stopped the support for YouTube in-app videos on the Apple devices running on iOS 10 or lower. While the reason behind this move has not been officially stated, it looks to adhere to the restrictions of iOS 10. Similarly, it is also not clear whether the devices running on iOS 10 or lower will get the support for Facebook and Instagram videos.