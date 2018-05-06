WhatsApp now lets you open chat even without visiting app; here is how it works and other details

WhatsApp. (AP)

WhatsApp has been rolling out different features to make lives easy for 1.5 billion active users. Now, the Facebook-owned app has registered a new domain ‘wa.me’. In a report featured on WAbeta Info, the domain is a short link of api.whatsapp.com and can be used to quickly open a chat in WhatsApp. For users to enjoy the new update, they will need to update their app to Android version 2.18.138.

How does the new update work?

Users need to type https://wa.me/(phone number) of the person they want to drop the text to. They will automatically be directed to the chat. Example if your friends or family members phone number is +91-9876543210 then type https://wa.me/919876543210.

If you try to open a chat with an incorrect WhatsApp phone number, the instant messaging app will notify you as ‘phone number shared via url is invalid’.

Apart from this, WhatsApp recently rolled out sticker album for its Beta Users. The sticker feature is not yet made available to the users for development reasons, it will be enabled in the next releases, according to a report by WAbeta Info. The report says that WhatsApp is currently working to improve the Sticker feature before the release. The new feature groups two stickers in a row. The feature is very useful because it will help users save space in the chat if he/she sends more than one sticker.

Apart from this, the Facebook-owned app updated its ‘Terms of Service and Privacy Policy’ ahead of General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) that came into effect in Europe on May 25. Soon, the messaging service will let users download the data it collects. WhatsApp has clarified that it is not asking for new rights to collect personal information with the update.