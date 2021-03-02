WhatsApp now lets you mute videos before sharing, adding to Status on Android phones; how to use

New feature by WhatsApp to allow mute videos before sharing. (Reuters Image)

WhatsApp’s new feature that allows users to mute videos before sharing or adding them to Status is out of beta and now available for all the app users on Android devices. The feature was spotted to be on trial last month and now the company has confirmed that the rollout is underway for the stable channel.

The new feature by WhatsApp will help users mute videos before sharing or for adding on their status. It will take some time before all Android users can use this feature, so ensure that you have the latest version to increase your chances of getting the added feature update. There is, however, no clarity on when iPhone users will get this WhatsApp feature. As for now, by the end of the week, all the users will get to use the WhatsApp feature.

????For your eyes, not your ears. You can now mute the audio on your videos before adding them to your Status or sending in chat. Now available on Android. — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) February 26, 2021

To mute the videos, users need to tap on the speaker button given right below the video frames placed on the top portion of the app where other features like editing, adding text etc are present. The audio settings are on by default but one can tap and mute the audio.

WhatsApp meanwhile, is also working on multi-device support that will enable using the app on multiple devices at the same time. Currently when a user is logging into their account from another device, then he is by default logged out from the earlier used device. This feature has been spotted in beta many times, and a more recent WhatsApp for Android beta update 2.21.30.16 reportedly revealed that the company is actively testing the feature for user’s convenience.