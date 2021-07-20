WhatsApp now lets you join missed group video calls: Everything you need to know

iOS and Android users would be able to get the feature soon.

WhatsApp group calls: Instant messaging platform WhatsApp has begun rolling out the feature to make group calls joinable. Yes, it’s going to be something like Zoom but not exactly. Currently, if a user misses a group video call, there is no way for them to join in the middle of the call. And if they need to be a part of the group call, the other members active during the call need to call them and add them in. However, that is about to change. Now, after the rollout of this feature, if a user were to miss a group video call on WhatsApp, they would get the option to join the call with an easy option without needing one of the members to call them again.

This option would be available as long as the original call is ongoing. The feature would also let users drop off and rejoin the group video call on WhatsApp while the conversation is ongoing.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg also posted about the launch using his official Facebook account.

In case a user misses a group call, they would get the option saying ‘Tap to join’ in the call log against the missed call if the group call is ongoing, and a user would just need to click this to drop into the call.

Moreover, a new call screen info has also been added by Facebook, which would let the user know about the details of the missed call – like the participants who are in the group call, and those who have been invited into the group call but have not yet joined. On this screen, the user would have the option to join the call or ignore. In case a user chooses to ignore the call initially, they would be able to join later at any time during the call through the call log.

While it is not yet known exactly when the devices would get the update, Zuckerberg said that the feature is being rolled out, which means that iOS and Android users would be able to get the feature soon.