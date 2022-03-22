WhatsApp now lets you chat on multiple devices without any internet on phone: All your questions answered about multi-device feature

WhatsApp announced that all stable version users can use the app on multiple devices, a maximum up to four without relying on the primary device to stay connected.

Using one WhatsApp account from multiple devices is now possible. The Meta-backed company after beta testing for a while has rolled out multiple-device support for all users. The much-awaited feature has been under trial for a long time until WhatsApp announced that all stable version users can use the app on multiple devices, a maximum up to four without relying on the primary device to stay connected.

The new version of the app is now available for WhatsApp Web and the desktop need not need the primary device, i.e the smartphone to stay online to be in use. The new multi-device feature will come for all iOS users by March and by April end it will be available for all Android users.



How will the new multi-device feature work?



The users have to connect each device independently with the primary device and every linkage will go through the same level of privacy and end-to-end encryption. Some users might face delays for messages to load on linked devices. The messaging platform said that it is working on identifying the bugs and bettering the user experience.

After the multi-device feature is updated new WhatsApp features will also appear like viewing live location on linked devices, link previews on WhatsApp Web, sending and receiving messages to your own number, better synching of deleted chats across devices, broadcast lists, and syncing sticker packs from your phone to your linked device.

How to link a device:

Open WhatsApp Web or Desktop on the device you want to link.

-Open WhatsApp on your phone.

-Tap More options on the right corner and then tap on Linked devices.

-Tap LINK A DEVICE.

-Unlock your phone:

-If your device has biometric authentication, follow the on-screen instructions.

-If you don’t have biometric authentication enabled, you’ll be prompted to enter the pin you use to unlock your phone.

-Point your phone at the screen of the device you want to link to scan the QR code.



iPhone



-Open WhatsApp on your phone.

-Go to WhatsApp Settings.

-Tap Linked Devices.

-Tap Link a Device.

-Unlock your phone if you’re on iOS 14 or above (Use Touch ID or Face ID to unlock.)

-Point your phone at the screen of the device you want to link to scan the QR code.