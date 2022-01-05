WhatsApp notifications may soon show you profile photo of sender; Details

WABetaInfo also notified that users must not be surprised if the feature is yet not available on their WhatsApp account.

New Year is here and so is a new feature on WhatsApp. The latest report suggests WhatsApp will soon be getting a new feature that will allow users to see the profile photos of the sender in iOS system notifications. WhatsApp will be rolling out profile photos in notifications for those who use at least the 2.22.1.1 beta on iOS 15.

WhatsApp feature tracker WABeta Info shared the screenshot on its blog. It reads that the notifications on WhatsApp will now be profile photo supported. Meaning, you will see profile photos in notifications whenever you receive new messages from chats and group chats. The feature is initially rolling out for some beta testers only on iOS 15.

WABetaInfo also notified that users must not be surprised if the feature is yet not available on their WhatsApp account. The Meta-owned platform is currently planning to activate this new feature for more accounts at a date that is yet not confirmed.

“At the moment, WhatsApp may experience some issues adding profile photos to specific notifications: since this is a beta feature, we should expect new updates that improve the feature soon”, WABetaInfo added.