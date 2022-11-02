WhatsApp no longer allows desktop users to send view once messages

WhatsApp has dropped the ability to send and open view once messages on the desktop. When trying to access a view once message on a desktop, it now shows a message reading it can be opened on a phone for added privacy. In simple words, the view once the message is no longer supported on the desktop.

According to WaBetaInfo, a website that closely follows all WhatsApp updates, this change is gradually rolling out to all users and could take some time for a complete rollout. According to the website, this move from WhatsApp is to stay consistent with the screenshot blocking feature which adds an extra layer of security when sending view once messages as these messages cannot be saved through screenshots or a video recording.

By removing the ability to send or open-view messages on a desktop, WhatsApp wants to ensure that the new safety measures are not violated. Previously, one could open such a message on a desktop and take a screenshot easily. From now on, this won’t be possible.

As per the website, the view once message support has been removed on all desktop apps including WhatsApp Web/Desktop, WhatsApp for Windows and WhatsApp beta for macOS.

WhatsApp brought view once messages for the web last year. View once messages are self-destroying messages that can be viewed only once. WhatsApp says that View once messages give users even more control over their privacy. Like all the other WhatsApp messages that are end-to-end encrypted, View Once media is also protected by end-to-end encryption so no third-party including WhatsApp can see them. These messages are also clearly marked with a new “one-time” icon. Once the media is viewed, the message will appear as “opened” to avoid any confusion about what was happening in the chat at the time.

