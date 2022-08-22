WhatsApp new update to let you see Status directly from chat list

WhatsApp is on a spree with updates. The Meta-owned chat company recently announced a range of privacy features for the app and now another major update is under testing. According to WaBetaInfo, the website that updates its readers with new WhatsApp updates, WhatsApp is rolling out an update that will let users view status updates within the chat list. It says that the feature for now is available to only WhatsApp beta users using the Android 2.22.18.17 version of the app. This means that the feature is still in testing and will take time to come to everyone.

Status is the Story-like feature in WhatsApp for posting photos and videos in the app that disappear after 24 hours. Currently, to view a contact’s Status, you need to go to the Status tab and tap on his or her status. This will change once the new feature is live for all. Once active, users will be able to see the Status right from the chat list.

Being one of the most popular chat apps with nearly 2 billion monthly active users, WhatsApp is fast and quick with its updates. The chat app keeps bringing in new features or tweaking its existing privacy and security features. Here’s a breakdown of all the major updates that the company has introduced recently.

Standalone Windows app: Meta recently announced the launch of a standalone app for Windows users. This now allows user to use WhatsApp on PC or laptop without having to link the phone to the system. Simply download the app through Microsoft Store and you’re all set. WhatsApp claims to offer a more responsive and faster experience with the new app.

Silent group exit: Another major update to the app, this feature comes handy for digital introverts. The feature will let users silently exit a group chat without notifying the others in the group. Only the group admin will be notified.

Restore deleted messages: WhatsApp is also working on an update which will let users restore messages that have been accidentally deleted by them. They will be given only few seconds to recover these messages. This feature for now is available to only some beta users of app but could soon be rolled out for all.

