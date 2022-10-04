WhatsApp new privacy feature update prevents screenshots for view once images and videos

WhatsApp, last year, rolled out a Snapchat-like feature , which allows users to send media while enabling the view once option. However, the feature came with a drawback. Despite the view once ability, users with the help of third-party apps or even an in-built camera could take screenshots of the content which in short made the entire purpose of feature pointless. Apparently, WhatsApp plans to fix it now.

Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has recently announced that the company is working on a screenshot blocking feature which will prevent users from taking screenshots. The feature has already started showing for some beta users.



Zuckerberg stated, “We will keep building new ways to protect messages and keep them as private and secure as face-to-face conversations.”



WhatsApp update sharing website, WABetaInfo has reported that when users will try to take a screenshot of the view-once media, a message will show up reading, “Can’t take screenshot due to security policy.” The reports adds that a third-party app or any other mode will not work either. In the end, the user will end up with a black screenshot.



Another thing WhatsApp does not do is to inform users if the screenshot has been taken or not. Whereas, Snapchat users are informed about the same. Even if this option comes into place, those with malicious minds can use a secondary phone to capture the image or video and misuse it.

Several other WhatsApp features are also in the pipeline. WhatsApp is currently working on increasing the group limit from 256 people to 512 people. The company is also working on introducing a feature wherein one will send a message, the users’ notification will show on the phone’s screen along with the profile photo.

