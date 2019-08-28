WhatsApp new features: Four updates aimed at making your chat experience better

WhatsApp has kept on innovating and developing new features.

In its quest to be the most popular instant messaging app and maintain the position, WhatsApp keeps innovating and developing new features. The app had over 1.5 billion active users in 2018. In the last two years, WhatsApp has gone up from 1 billion monthly users to 1.5 billion and it continues to rapidly grow.

With Boomerang videos under works and dark mode likely to be rolled out as an update, the app is set to take another step in improving how users interact with each other.

Here are all the new features that WhatsApp is expected to launch in the coming days:

Memoji

Memoji, which is basically an Animoji, was first introduced to Apple in 2018. Users can create a personalised stickers and emoticons using this function.

WhatsApp will now have Apple’s Memoji too. The latest feature will be made available on WhatsApp for iPhone users, especifically for phones running on iOS 13.

Moreover, the update with the Memoji feature will be available in the latest official version – 2.19.90 update. It is yet to be announced as to if and when the Memoji functionality would be launched for Android users.

WhatsApp Boomerang

While many social media enthusiasts must be well aware of Instagram’s Boomerang videos, these short looping videos are set to make their way on to WhatsApp too. With the feature making it to WhatsApp, it will stop users the hassle of switching between the two apps when they want to shoot or share a boomerang with their contacts.

As per WABetaInfo, the Boomerang feature is not available yet and no date has been set for the launch.

Dark mode

Speculations over ‘Dark mode’ on WhatsApp hasve been rife since mid-2018. However, as we are about to enter the second half of 2019, the release date is yet to be confirmed.

Facebook Messenger rolled out the dark mode recently, leading many users to believe that the feature would make its appearance to WhatsApp soon. WhatsApp is owned by Mark Zuckerberg-led Facebook.

Besides the visual aesthetics, the functionality of dark mode would help make chatting easy and will also help in reducing the strain on the eyes at night and supporting a smartphone’s battery life.

Albums and Grouped Stickers for WhatsApp Web

WhatsApp is also developing a new feature called ‘Albums‘ for its Web version. The new functionality will allow users to group more media like photos and videos.

The feature is already available on WhatsApp mobile app since the year 2018 and it seems it would be a great if it is available on WhatsApp Web as office goers are quite dependent on it.