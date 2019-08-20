WhatsApp new features: Four important additions that make your chat experience better

WhatsApp has finally introduced much-awaited biometric unlock feature to its Android app.

WhatsApp has added a host of new features to cater to the needs of its over 1.5 billion users globally. The popular messaging app from Facebook has over 400 million users in India. To enhance user experience and improve data security, WhatsApp is all set to roll out new features for its users on Android and iOS devices.

WhatsApp fingerprint lock feature

The Facebook-owned app has finally introduced biometric unlock feature to its Android app. The technological enhancement to Android app comes nearly seven months after WhatsApp brought the feature to the iOS-based app.

Back in February, the instant messaging platform added a feature to its iOS-based app that allows the iPhone users to safeguard the app data using biometric details. The iPhone users can lock the app using Face ID or Touch ID.

The feature has gone live for all Android smartphone users who use WhatsApp beta version for Android. Beta version users can upgrade WhatsApp to version 2.19.3 to enjoy the latest upgrade.

“WhatsApp from Facebook” tag added

Facebook bought WhatsApp back in February 2014 and has widely publicised the deal to inform its huge user base about the development. Moving ahead in this direction, Facebook has just recently released an update for its beta users that adds the “WhatsApp from Facebook” label to the app. The social networking giant says it wants “to be clearer about the products and services that are part of Facebook”. Users can check the “WhatsApp from Facebook” label in WhatsApp’s Settings section.

Frequently Forwarded

Facebook has been dealing with issues pertaining to data privacy of its users. Often, WhatsApp has been accused of fanning the spread of fake news in India. But it seems that the popular messaging app has done considerable work to curb the use of its platform in peddling fake news. WhatsApp has made frequent changes to the ‘Forwarded’ tool. The updated app users might have already noticed the ‘frequently forwarded’ label on some of the forwarded messages. Now, WhatsApp users will be able to know when a message is forwarded over five times. The messaging app alerts the user with “forwarded many times” label. The tool has been launched to curb the spread of fake news.

Consecutive Voice messages

The Android users recently got an update, which added ‘Consecutive Voice Messages’ playback feature to WhatsApp. The feature, first available on the iOS version of WhatsApp, does away with the need of playing a voice message manually and instead allows a user to play consecutive voice messages automatically. The app will notify users with a sound after playing the first voice message and the second voice message will be played automatically.