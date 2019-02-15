WhatsApp new feature might make groups less annoying for users

February 15, 2019

WhatsApp is working on new improvements to its Groups feature and is expected to release them on both Apple and Android systems soon

WhatsApp is now testing a new feature which will make group experience less annoying for those users who do not like being added to WhatsApp Groups.

The Instant messaging platform is adding new improvements to its Groups feature and will release them on both Apple and Android systems soon, reported WABetalnfo.

The new Whatsapp feature will appear in the Settings menu. Users will need to move to Account option and then to Privacy and finally move towards Groups. Find ‘who can add me to groups’ which comes with three choices – Everyone, My Contacts and Nobody. This is similar to what users see in other options as well, for example, Last Seen, Profile Photo, About and Status.

If users choose ‘My contacts’ then a request will be send to them when someone attempts to add them to a Group. And the same notification of request will come to the user if they select ‘Nobody’. It is interesting to note that these invitations will disappear after 72 hours.

However, if the user selects ‘My contacts’ and the person adding that particular user is part of their contact list, then they will be added without any request just like it happens now.

After the invite, a new chat with two options will appear – Accept or Decline, the report says. As noted before, the invitation will expire after 72 hours and users will not get two invitations from the same group at one time.

There will reportedly be a Group link — that will be created once the group is made — which can be used to join a group irrespective of the privacy option selected by the user. A group link will also be created when a group is created, the report adds and it can be used to join the group regardless of the privacy option a user selects.

