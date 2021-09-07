WhatsApp new feature alert! Here’s how emoji message reactions and chat bubble redesign could look like

WhatsApp to roll out new feature

WhatsApp has been working for a long on introducing reactions to messages just like Facebook Messenger and now a screenshot has surfaced that shows how this will work. The screenshot suggests users can use an emoji as a reaction to a certain message. The reactions will show up just below the message in a small dialogue bubble just like Facebook and for group chats, everyone in the conversation will be able to see who has reacted to the message and with what emoji.

This emoji reaction screenshot was taken from WhatsApp for iOS, by WABetainfo which is continuously tracking new features on the messaging app. The feature is said to be under development for Android users as well. Users with the latest beta version will not be able to spot the new feature as of now as it is still under development.

WhatsApp will also reportedly introduce a new chat bubble design for iOS users. It is already implemented for Android beta users with WhatsApp beta for Android 2.21.13.2 and now it is reported to be under development for iOS users. With the new design, users will get a more rounded chat bubble and a new green colour.

WABetainfo also reports that WhatsApp is working on bringing a new archive feature for users using the app on the desktop on multiple devices. With the new feature, users’ new messages are not automatically unarchived. The feature is available only for WhatsApp Web users, but the feature comes in handy when it is used for multiple devices.