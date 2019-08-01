WhatsApp’s new feature another step towards curbing fake news

The Facebook-owned messaging platform is taking all measures to make sure they curb fake news which has been a big problem in India.

WhatsApp has released a new chat feature in India that will notify users if a message has been forwarded multiple times. The company has taken this step as an attempt to stop people from getting misinformed. WhatsApp was earlier reported to be working on the ‘frequently forwarded’ feature that will help it curb fake news on its platform.

Fake news has been a big problem for a long time and WhatsApp is pulling out all stops to prevent this from happening. The feature is available on the latest update of the app for users across the globe on both iOS and Android platforms. But how will you spot if a message has been forwarded multiple times? Whenever you get these kinds of forwards, WhatsApp will mark them as forwarded multiple times before.

After this, it is up to the user if he wants to continue to forward the message or simply choose to quit. Earlier, it was speculated that a message saying frequently forwarded was going to be used for the same. It is important to note that messages which have been forwarded more than five times will show the double arrow icon. With privacy being top criteria for them, WhatsApp will not reveal how many times the message has been forwarded as the message will still be encrypted end-to-end.

A WhatsApp spokesperson told FE Tech, “We’ve recently introduced an update to our forwarded message label that helps people identify when they’ve received messages that were previously forwarded several times, such as a chain message. These highly forwarded messages will be marked with a double arrow icon and users will receive a notification when they are forwarding such a message,”.

WhatsApp uses Artificial Intelligence to tackle fake news. The Facebook-owned messaging platform is taking all measures to make sure they curb fake news which has been a big problem in India. WhatsApp has the largest user base with more than 200 million active users in India.