WhatsApp multi-device support now made available to non-beta users; here’s how to enable feature

Announcement for the multi-device support feature in WhatsApp was made in June

WhatsApp will soon launch its multi-device functionality feature, for which its non-beta users will receive an update. This will enable its non-beta users to join the multi-device beta program for a future update said, WABetainfo. With this new feature users will be able to link up four devices to the same account apart from the primary device and continue using WhatsApp. However, none of these devices can be another phone, thee app tracker further reports.

The new 2.21.19.9 update, WABetainfo suggests, comes with the possibility for stable users of both Android and iOS to join the multi-device functionality of the messaging app. Users will be asked to update their device to multi-device version for a future update.

Announcement for the feature was made in June, Through the multi-device functionality, users can use WhatsApp on other non-phone devices without being connected to the primary device. Additionally the primary phone can be not connected to the internet or switched off and yet then users will be able to use WhatsApp through their linked devices. This feature will be more beneficial when the primary device has no stable internet but the other devices like tab or laptop are running on Wi-Fi.

Enabling multi-device support for WhatsApp

Beta users can join or leave multi-device test with the following tests

1. Open your WhatsApp account.

2. Click on the three-dot menu icon on the extreme right side of the home page.

3. Tap on Linked Devices.

4. Tap on Multi-Device Beta.

5. Tap on Join Beta or Leave Beta if already joined.