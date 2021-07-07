WhatsApp multi-device support beta testing tipped to launch soon

WhatsApp to Beta Test new features

Soon WhatsApp users will be able to log into multiple devices with the same account. Previously, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and WhatsApp chief Will Cathcart had announced the rollout of multi-device testing for public beta users in a month or two.

With the new feature, users will be allowed to link up to four devices with the same account at once. Also, users need not keep the main device online to use WhatsApp on other devices or even on WhatsApp Web. At present users can only log on to a computer system using WhatsApp Web only when the main device, i.e the phone is online.

WABetaInfo, the popular WhatsApp features tracker will soon announce how to be a part of the public beta programme. Only a few users will get to be a part of this feature’s testing phase so interested users must follow the tracker and keep the notifications on for real-time updates. Also, only the latest beta version users will get to participate in the beta programme. After testing it for a while, the feature will be rolled out for all users.

A screenshot of the upcoming multi-device feature was also shared by WABetaInfo. A dialogue box reads, “Use WhatsApp on up to 4 additional devices at once without keeping your phone online.” and is inviting users to join the multi-device beta.