WhatsApp multi-device feature explained: How to use messaging app on laptop without any internet on phone

If the company allows the user to become a beta feature user then she can enjoy the new feature conveniently.

Facebook-owned WhatsApp is going to bring a major change to facilitate the functioning of the application on up to four linked devices without the parent smartphone device needing an active internet connection. The company is reportedly testing the feature for both the Android as well as iOS devices. However, the feature is for now being tested in the beta mode and it will take a while before the feature is rolled out for all the users globally. Users who happen to get a chance to run the new feature on the beta mode can enjoy the new feature.

At present the company allows you to link an internet-enabled device to get connected to WhatsApp but it asks for an internet connection also on the primary smartphone connection. Users who want to experience the functioning of the new feature can do so by choosing the beta mode.

How to join beta mode?

Users who are too excited about the proposed feature and are in no mood to wait till the company makes the feature publicly accessible can apply for the beta mode. While there might be some bugs and a few inconvenient instances in the beta mode, users will be able to enjoy the new feature. After a user has been successfully accepted as a beta user, she will be able to link up to four devices from her WhatsApp account without having a permanent internet connection to the parent WhatsApp account device.

Users can visit “Settings” on their primary device and look for “Linked Devices”. Upon clicking on the “Linked Devices” option, users will get “Multi-Device Beta” under which they will have to opt for “Join Beta.”

How to run multi-device WhatsApp on laptop?

Users will have to either download the WhatsApp desktop application on their laptop or use the application through using the official internet website-web.whatsapp.com.

Users will then need to go to the Linked Devices from the Settings option on the parent smartphone

Users will then need to click on the “Line a Device” option available in the middle of the list.

A camera scanner will then show up which needs to be matched with the QR code on the device on which the user wants to run the application.

Things to keep in mind

For users who are interested in using the latest feature, there are important things including a few limitations that they should be aware of.

1. If the users are using WhatsApp on their linked-up devices without their parent smartphone having an active internet connection, then they would not be allowed to delete or remove their messages or part of the conversation.

2. Users will be able to send messages via the new feature to only those WhatsApp users who have updated their WhatsApp version.

3. Among the four devices that can be linked up with the WhatsApp account none of these can be another smartphone and can either be a laptop or a desktop. In other words, apart from the parent smartphone, the account cannot be linked up with any other smartphone.

4. Another significant feature that needs to be kept in mind is the fact that users must use WhatsApp on the primary phone at least once in14 days. If they fail to do so, then all their linked up devices will automatically get disconnected from the WhatsApp account.