WhatsApp mulling several new features for iPhone users; here’s everything that is coming

WhatsApp has been mulling to upgrade its payment services for a very long time now.

Feature upgradation for WhatsApp is a continuously evolving process and the latest beta version of WhatsApp for iPhone has shown that the messenger app is working on multiple features for its iOS users. These new features include improved Expiring Messages, new tones for WhatsApp group calls, and call ending along with enhanced WhatsApp Payments facility. WhatsApp features tracker– WABetaInfo dug into iPhone’s new WhatsApp 2.20.100.22 and reported the possible launch of these features. However, these all-new features are available in beta versions only and there have been no official words from WhatsApp on the official release of these features.

WhatsApp has been mulling to upgrade its payment services for a very long time now and it seems that the Facebook-owned chatting app has finally come with one improvement. WhatsApp has been seen improving payments feature especially for Spain, a region where the feature is not yet available.

The tracker also found that WhatsApp is working to develop the “Media, Links, and Docs” section to view all shared media files to increase the speed of loading images, videos, and GIFs. You can find this section at Contact Info > Media, Links, and Files. The business is also working to boost the Expiring Messages until release in the latest WhatsApp 2.20.100.22 beta for iPhone.

WhatsApp has officially added a new tone in WhatsApp 2.20.100.22 beta for iPhone when you terminate a call and a new ringtone when you receive a community call. The app also works to allow a user to access a missed group call if there is already a group call. Also still under development, this useful function is still in beta. The tracker states that WhatsApp is also working on updates to activate the app when low storage is available on your computer, as well as a bunch of changes to boost reliability. WABetaInfo states that the update also includes bug fixes and enhancements to be included for iPhone update in stable WhatsApp 2.20.100.