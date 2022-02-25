WhatsApp message reactions for desktop, status privacy shortcut reportedly in the works: Check details

This new feature may soon be released in the upcoming update on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp has been recently spotted working on a feature, ‘Message Reactions’. This new update, which is currently under development, will help users to quickly assign an emoji “reaction” to the messages. This new feature may soon be released in the upcoming update on WhatsApp. This feature is however not new given that many popular messaging platforms such as Facebook and Instagram, also owned by Meta, have been supporting this feature for a while now.

The feature to react to messages is still under development on WhatsApp beta for Android and WhatsApp beta for iOS, but there was no news about the web/desktop client, WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo reported the other day.

The screenshot shared by WABetaInfo shows that we can react to messages by choosing between six different emojis. The reaction option is not always visible. Users will have to tap on a new reaction button to use this update. When you press the reaction button, only then will you be able to react to the messages. This new feature won’t be so long, and users can expect it anytime as a new update.

Meanwhile, Meta-owned instant messaging platform is also working on a new feature, which is a new shortcut to edit recipients when posting a new Status update. This new feature will allow users to specify the audience for each status update. You will be able to decide who you would want to share a new status update with. There is however no word currently on when this feature will be officially out for all the WhatsApp community.