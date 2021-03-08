WhatsApp may stop working on iPhones running on this version of iOS soon

WhatsApp to seize support to iOS 9 users on iPhone (AP Image)

WhatsApp will soon stop working on iPhones running iOS 9, according to a new report. The instant messaging app WhatsApp has reportedly decided to drop support for Apple iPhones running on iOS 9. For some context, iOS 14 is the latest version of iOS that is currently available for iPhones.

According to WABetaInfo, a website that tracks changes and features on WhatsApp, version 2.21.50 beta of WhatsApp no longer supports iPhones running iOS 9. Hence only iPhone users who are using iOS 10 and above will be able to use the messaging app on their handsets. This essentially means that the iPhone 4 and iPhone 4s users will lose access to WhatsApp, if the report is anything to go by.

However, WhatsApp has not updated the same information and even its FAQ page does not mention if there is a change in its supported operating systems. WABeta too says that the page is yet to be updated.

The report also mentions that WhatsApp’s Archived Chats cell may get a new user interface soon. With this new interface, the archives chats will be pinned to the top. The users will see a counter in the cells when they receive a new message from an archived chat. However, this feature will be optional. The update will be available in a future update for iOS and Android 2.21.50.11.

Meanwhile, the messaging app has also rolled out its calls, both voice and video call for its desktop users. Users will find the new video and call option on opening individual chats. WhatsApp has also decided to go ahead with its controversial privacy policy and the last date for accepting the same is May 15.