WhatsApp may soon roll out dark mode for its iOS users; beta version available to download

January 29, 2020

WhatsApp beta update for iOS platform is compatible with receiving the activation of the dark theme from the server implying the full-fledged dark mode for iOS users is just around the corner.

WhatsApp has been working to introduce this feature for its Android and iPhone users for a very long time.

WhatsApp is all set to roll out the dark mode for its iPhone users with the launch of an update for the beta version on Google play platform, claimed wabetainfo(dot)com which covers all aspects of WhatsApp for iOS users. The process of the launch is quite similar to the one on Android devices where users have got the dark mode in the beta update but the feature is not rolled out completely for all Android users. The latest WhatsApp beta update 2.20.20.17 is out for iOS and it shows a default dark splash screen. The Facebook-owned chat application has updated dark themes for forward, group and profile icons.

WhatsApp has been working to introduce this feature for its Android and iPhone users for a very long time. WABetaInfo has suggested that the WhatsApp beta update for iOS platform is compatible with receiving the activation of the dark theme from the server implying the full-fledged dark mode for iOS users is just around the corner.

WhatsApp’s Android users were not too pleased with the functioning of the dark mode and it remains to be seen what improvement will be made for the full version of the update with dark mode.

If not done yet on your Android devices, here’s how you can switch on dark mode on WhatsApp:

  • First step: Open the latest version of WhatsApp on your android device
  • Second step: Tap on the three dots to get inside the Settings menu
  • Third Step: select Chats option inside the Settings menu and then select the theme from Dark, Light and System Default.
  • Fourth Step: Click on Dark theme to enter Dark mode

In case you want to go back to the light theme on WhatsApp, repeat the same process but choose light theme instead of dark theme chosen to enter the dark mode.

