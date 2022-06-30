WhatsApp may soon let you use animated avatars for video calls; blur tool for desktop also in the works

WhatsApp is revamping its video calling feature to compete with virtual workspace apps like Zoom, Google workspace. Currently, it is working on a feature that would allow users to create their own virtual avatars for video calls and place them in their own position.

This could be in line with Memoji that’s available in the Apple ecosystem. The users will be able to switch avatar during a video call, as per reports.

In addition, a new feature was spotted in WhatsApp for iOS that allows users to leave a group without letting other members know. WhatsApp is also found to be testing a blur tool for desktop users for the convenience of the users.

According to the WhatsApp tracker website WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is currently testing a feature that will allow users to switch their avatars on the video call screen. The users can set their own avatar by going to the Avatar Editor.

The report noted that the avatars will be also available as stickers that can be shared within groups and chats. Similar to how Memoji works on iPads and iPhones, this feature could be introduced in WhatsApp.

A screenshot of the feature was shared by WABetaInfo, and it shows that the feature is currently in the beta version for Android. It also noted that the feature could be available for iPhone users as well.

Details about the availability of the feature in WhatsApp are still not known. However, it’s believed that the feature will be available soon.

In addition to the video call’s avatar, WhatsApp is also testing a feature that will allow users to silently exit their groups. This feature was first spotted in the beta version of iOS 22.14.0.71. The company’s latest version for iOS, 22.14.0.71, has references that suggest that the feature could be available for iPhone users soon.

A screenshot of the feature was shared by WABetaInfo, and it shows how nit will work. The feature is yet available to Android users.