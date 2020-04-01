WhatsApp may soon let you simultaneously chat on multiple devices, expiring messages also in the works

WhatsApp beta version 2.20.110 can support multiple devices as some new references were discovered. Image: Reuters

One of the most used messaging applications, WhatsApp may come up with new features that will allow multi-device support and expiring messages, a report by WABetainfo revealed. Multi-device support is something the application does not have currently. According to the report, the latest WhatsApp beta version 2.20.110 can support multiple devices as some new references were discovered. With this, the user will be able to log in to the same account on different devices that he or she has on the phone. As a result, users can chat on the same account via multiple devices.

The report suggests that this feature will not work like the current WhatsApp web where the user has to link the phone to access. The login to the new device will be independent of the phone. It is expected to be available for both Android as well as iOS. Moreover, every time a new device is used, the encryption key will be updated as a response to the new login. The report added that user’s contacts will also be informed about the change. The message, however, is likely to be different for the beta version as well as the stable version of WhatsApp. The report said that the feature is still under development and is expected in the near future.

Moreover, the application is expected to add another feature which is disappearing or self-destructing messages. The feature was only applicable to groups earlier. However, it is likely to support private conversations as well. The feature called “expiring messages” has been spotted again. These expiring messages, the report said, are likely to be visible depending upon the options that are 1 day, 1 week, or 1 month. After the duration, the messages will disappear.

It also said that a time sticker will also be available for personal chat that will inform about the expiration time of the message. In groups, it will only be visible to group administrators.