WhatsApp may soon let you ‘silently’ exit a chat group, says report

WhatsApp allows users to add other users to groups without seeking permission. That is why one can often end up in groups that they don’t want to be part of, receiving unwanted forwards and causing an information overload. But every time one wants to exit a group, a notification appears to the rest of the group members that a person has left the group which can often come as rude.

To make things less awkward, WhatsApp started with a solution. As a part of bettering its upcoming communities feature, WhatsApp is working on a function that makes sharing content in communities easier and to leave groups silently. A new report by WABetaInfo reveals that when the feature gets live one can exit the group on the platform without sending an alert to all members about the exit.

The feature is still under development and is expected to be made available for Android, iOS, and desktop users. It remains to be seen when it will be widely available.

Meanwhile, the Meta-backed company is rolling out several new features like message reactions and higher file transfers. Soon it will also allow adding up to 512 people to a single group, twice the current limit. The communities feature that let group admin handle related groups better will be rolled out soon.