WhatsApp may soon let you share up to 2GB files; here’s everything to know about new update

The Meta-backed company’s new feature will be revolutionary in the field of media sharing as people are using higher megapixel cameras that generate high-resolution images, videos that are larger in size

What can be called a huge change in media sharing by any social media platform, WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that will let users send files as big as 2GB. The feature is under modification as well as a rollout for select beta users in Argentina. The feature will be compatible with both iOS and Android phones.

Social media allows you to share media files of a certain size only. Even Google-owned Gmail lets you share files up to 25MB as attachments in a go else asks you to save in drive and share.

The Meta-backed company’s new feature will be revolutionary in the field of media sharing as people are using higher megapixel cameras that generate high-resolution images, videos that are larger in size.

Currently, WhatsApp allows media files up to 100 MB to travel through the app. But with the new feature people will no longer need to cut or edit media through in-app or either via a third-party app as compressing media files also results in quality drop and the end result could differ than imagined.

However, since WhatsApp is currently making a small-scale roll-out chances of WhatsApp just keeping the current 100MB limit and dropping the idea of 2GB files sharing is also there.