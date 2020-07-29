WhatsApp may soon let you permanently mute your annoying groups

WhatsApp has been considering upgrading its features at an unprecedented pace in order to tackle the other rival messenger apps such as Telegram and Signal.

After enabling users with rights on who can add them in a group and who all can have access to their display picture or status among others, WhatsApp is reportedly working on providing users with an option to mute groups forever. The move reported by WAbetainfo will add the ‘Mute always’ button in the options of muting a group that, for now, has three options of muting a group for a period of 1 year, 8 hours, and 1 week.

As per WAbetainfo, in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.20.197.3, the “mute always” feature has been added. In the screenshot shared by WhatsApp features tracker, you can see that for the “one-year” option there is no mute group, it has been replaced by the “Always” mute group That would mean WhatsApp would mute talk and community alerts before you actually update the settings to normal. WhatsApp had previously offered users the option of silencing their WhatsApp community for a period of one year but things returned to normal after the term was over.

Earlier, the Facebook-controlled messenger app has teased a feature of multiple device support that will allow users to access their WhatsApp on multiple devices simultaneously. Along with the multiple device support, WhatsApp is also considering a feature of advanced search, and these features were teased together in WhatsApp v2.20.196.8 beta version for Android, according to a report by WABetaInfo.

In a bid to make the app user friendly and attractive for emoji frenzy people, WhatApp, earlier this month, introduced animated stickers in the app. The collection of animated stickers is available next to regular sticker packs within the Sticker store.