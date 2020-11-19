WhatsApp may soon let you mute videos before sharing; details

An option to mute the video will be added next to the trimming option, just before a video is sent to someone on WhatsApp.

Messaging platform WhatsApp is working on yet another feature and this time, it is for the videos shared on the platform. The new feature will allow users to mute their videos before sending them to other users or putting up as their statuses. The development has been spotted by WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo. It is to note that recently the company has rolled out a slew of new features including WhatsApp Pay, disappearing messages, advanced wallpapers and mute chat features along with others for Android users.

According to the report, the company is now developing a video feature that will allow videos to be muted. The feature has reportedly appeared on one of the beta updates (version 2.20.207.2 of the app), so that the company can check its development. The report said that an option to mute the video will be added next to the trimming option, just before a video is sent to someone on WhatsApp.

So far, the feature has been spotted for Android users, however, it is likely that the company will roll this out for iOS users. Since the feature is still in development state, there is no confirmation on when it will be available for users.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has also been working to bring ‘Vacation Mode’ feature for its users. The new talked-about Vacation Mode is expected to give users the ability to keep archived chat in archive even when a new message arrives. Right now, whenever a new chat comes, the company will unarchive the chat and therefore, bringing Vacation Mode will be able to prevent archive chats from being unarchived. The Facebook-owned company has also introduced disappearing messages, a feature much similar to that of Snapchat. This means that the messages will disappear once the recipient has read the message. To be sure, disappearing messages will only be sent if the user has enabled the feature in the app settings.