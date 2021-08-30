WhatsApp may soon get this Facebook Messenger-like feature: check details

Whatsapp to aadd new features like instanmat messaaging soon

Instant messaging platform WhatsApp owned by Facebook is planning to introduce quick message reactions through a future update. The feature is already available with other social media platforms like Messenger and Instagram, both backed by Facebook.

The feature will be launched on all platforms i.e WhatsApp on Android, desktop, and on iOS, said WABetaInfo that reports on WhatsApp updates. Users now can select from a list of emojis to get back on messages received. The feature will undergo beta testing in the upcoming update.

Once the quick message reactions feature is added to WhatsApp, users will be asked to prompt them to upgrade to the latest version of the app. The users then can choose from emojis to react to without typing a message.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp will be working on bringing multint me-device compatibility so that users can operate single accounts from multiple devices without requiring smartphones to log in each time.

WhatsApp is beta testing its desktop client which allows Windows and macOS users to enroll in the public beta to try out all the new features coming to the WhatsApp desktop app.