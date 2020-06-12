WhatsApp may soon allow you to search messages by date, ShareChat integration also in the works

The company is also working on a redesigned section for Storage Usage.

Messaging application WhatsApp is working to introduce some new features for its users in coming months. The new set of features will allow the user to search messages by date. Some new deleting options and ShareChat integration are also on the cards, according to a report by WABetaInfo. The report highlighted that the company is also working on a redesigned section for Storage Usage. Below mentioned are some features that are expected to come out in the future for all WhatsApp users.

Search by date: The report said that WhatsApp will introduce a calendar icon above the keyboard for iOS users. From there, a specific date can be set and a user can search messages for that particular date. For those who use android, the feature is likely to be available in the Search option for the chat.

Keep starred content and delete others: WhatsApp is likely to bring a new feature that will let the users delete all the messages. However, it is not the only option. Apart from deleting all the messages, there is one more option that can allow users to save all starred messages and delete the rest. Other than these, all conversations, documents, videos and pictures will be deleted.

Redesigning of Storage Usage: The report highlighted that the company is also developing a new design that can easily help users view files that are of heavy size. Apart from this, an option of Forwarded files will also be that is aimed at helping users filter all the forwarded messages on WhatsApp.

ShareChat integration: WABetaInfo also reported that the videos sent by WhatsApp will also have a ShareChat option which will be available through a Picture-in-Picture (PiP) option similarly to the ones YouTube videos have.

New colour in dark mode: A slight change in colour for chat bubbles are also expected to be incorporated for the dark mode which is aimed to reduce eye strain for users.