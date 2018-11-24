WhatsApp may soon allow users to watch videos from notification panel

By: | Published: November 24, 2018 10:06 AM

The Facebook-owned messaging platform, WhatsApp is working on a new feature for iOS devices. This feature will allow the users to view video previews from the notification bar itself.

WhatsApp is working on a new feature for iOS devices. (Source: Reuters)

The Facebook-owned messaging platform, WhatsApp is working on a new feature for iOS devices. This feature will allow the users to view video previews from the notification bar itself. At present, such notifications are displayed on the screen with the name of the sender and a short snapshot of the video. The feature was spotted by WABetaInfo and would initially be available only for iOS beta users that have WhatsApp 2.18.102.5 version installed.

“WhatsApp is rolling out the possibility to view videos directly in the push notification for any iOS beta user having the 2.18.102.5 version installed! It will be available soon for App Store users,” WABetaInfo tweeted.

This means that the users will not have to open a chat to watch a video. Even though it is not clear how this feature will work, WABetaInfo claimed that stable app users on iOS will get the feature soon via an App Store update. There’s no word on a beta or stable rollout for Android users yet.

Earlier this year in September, the messaging platform had introduced a feature that allows users to view images and GIFs right from the notification panel. While using this feature, the users need to use 3D Touch or swipe left on the notification and tap “View” to preview the media from within the notification.

The feature was made available only on iPhones with iOS 10 or higher.

Recently, WhatsApp had also introduced stickers on its platform – a feature that has become popular in no time. The feature allows users to express themselves in a new way.

“Whether with a smiling teacup or a crying broken heart, stickers help you share your feelings in a way that you can’t always express with words. To start, we’re launching sticker packs created by our designers at WhatsApp and a selection of stickers from other artists,” the company had said in a blog post.

