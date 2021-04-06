WhatsApp may soon allow users to move chat history between Android and iOS devices

WhatsApp working on multi-device functionalities

Soon Android users will be able to move their WhatsApp chat history to iPhones or vice versa. According to the latest reports, WhatsApp is beta testing its own feature with which users will be able to migrate chat history between devices using different operating systems without the aid of third-party apps. Earlier WhatsApp has also warned users that these apps violate its Terms of Service. Other features that WhatsApp is reportedly testing are using the same account on multiple devices and keeping WhatsApp web running even when not connected to the phone’s main account.

WABetaInfo that tests new WhatsApp features in beta and writes about them in a report said the new chat migration feature will be made available in “future update’ without giving an estimated time of arrival. In a screenshot, WEBetaInfo shows how a WhatsApp on iOS user is asked to upgrade the app to move chat history to an Android device. However, to connect the two devices to move chat, the device without any choice have to update to the latest version available of WhatsApp on the app store to avoid ‘compatibility error.’

This new feature ready to be rolled out is a part of WhatsApp testing multi-device functionalities for some time now. The portal also reported last year on WhatsApp syncing chat histories across multiple platforms. In fact, WABetaInfo has recently shared screenshots of WhatsApp in Web application testing feature where users no longer need their phone to keep connected to the internet to use the platform on a desktop. The feature spotted on Android phones is now under development for Apple users as well.