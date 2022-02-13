WhatsApp may soon allow users to add Facebook-like cover photo to profile: All you need to know about new update

Users can now select a photo or take a new one (whichever is most suitable) to use as a cover photo.

WhatsApp has come up with a plethora of new features for its users lately and is currently working on plenty of features that are yet to be announced. The Meta-owned app is said to be currently working on a new feature ‘Cover Photo’ that will allow users to set cover photos on their WhatsApp profile.

“When the feature is enabled for beta testers, there will be some changes in your Business profile settings”, said WhatsApp feature tracker, WABetaInfo.

WhatsApp is working on cover photos!



The WhatsApp feature tracker also stated that the ability to set cover photos is currently under development for WhatsApp Business Accounts.

How will the feature work

The screenshot shared by the WABetaInfo shows that the instant-messaging platform WhatsApp is planning to introduce a camera button in user’s Business Settings. In this, users can select a photo or take a new one (whichever is most suitable) to use as a cover photo. When any other user from the contact list will visit your business profile, they will be able to see your newly-set cover photo along with the profile photo and status; depending on your privacy settings.

The screenshot of the new feature has been taken from the WhatsApp Business for iOS and will eventually be introduced on WhatsApp Business for Android users as well. The feature, as we mentioned, is currently under development so that we have the exact release date yet.

