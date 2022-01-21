WhatsApp may soon allow iPhone users to migrate chat history from Android devices

To get this feature on board, users need to physically connect their Android phones with a new iOS device using USB Type-C to Lightning cable to transfer the chat history.

Android users switching to iPhones will soon be able to transfer their WhatsApp chat history. Last year iPhone users were allowed to move their WhatsApp chat history to Samsung and Google Pixel phones, but not vice versa i.e transferring from Android to iOS.

A report by WhatsApp beta tracker WABetainfo says the Meta-backed company carried references that it is testing the ability to import chat history from an Android device for WhatsApp for iOS beta version 22.2.74. A screenshot shared shows WhatsApp asking the users performance to import chat history between handsets, Android to an Apple device. The new experience is yet to be made available for beta testers and may therefore take time to become a reality.

WhatsApp released beta version 2.21.20.11 for Android users where it had the version of moving chat history to iOS from an Android device. Another similar indication appeared on WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.21.19.1 recently.

To get this feature on board, users need to physically connect their Android phones with a new iOS device using USB Type-C to Lightning cable to transfer the chat history. Users need to install Apple’s Move to iOS app on their Android device to make the transport.

At present chat transfer feature has been available from iOS to Samsung devices and Google pixel since last October. Users can also migrate chats from iOS to devices based on Android 12 out-of-the-box.