WhatsApp may soon allow iOS users to manage playback speed of their audio messages

WhatsApp is working on a feature that can allow playback speed of voice messages to be changed as per the convenience of the users. The feature is reportedly being developed for iOS users and will allow them to fast-forward these audio messages or voice notes. Three speed levels are likely to be introduced- 1x, 1.5x and 2x. The company also seems to be working on public testing of multi-device support.

A report by WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo noted the development and highlighted that the two features looks were under development in WhatsApp for iOS beta version 2.21.60.11. These features include playback speed for voice notes and WhatsApp web beta. The latter has been spotted for WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.21.1.1 earlier and now in iOS beta version 2.21.60.11, as per the report.

Sharing some screenshots for WhatsApp Web Beta screenshots, the report noted that users will soon be able to use the Web application independent of their phones. This means that the users will not have to worry about keeping a steady internet connection on the phone to use WhatsApp on the web. This multi-device support development was spotted back in January for Android and now the company is working for iOS users. The feature will be out in future and allow users to publicly test multi-device support.

Yesterday @WABetaInfo has announced that @WhatsApp was working on 3 different playback speeds for voice messages, on WhatsApp for Android.

Today the same screenshots are taken from WhatsApp for iOS.

The feature is under development. More details: https://t.co/jvq4kF2mzF pic.twitter.com/iyWnkCg3Ot — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) March 19, 2021

Users willing to join the beta program can link up to four desktop devices at a time. This also includes Facebook’s Portal service. It is likely that there are some features that may not be supported with this development as of now and this includes deletion of messages. However, these missing features are expected to be added to the beta program eventually.