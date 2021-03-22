  • MORE MARKET STATS

WhatsApp may soon allow iOS users to manage playback speed of their audio messages

By: |
March 22, 2021 6:42 PM

WhatsApp is working on a feature that can allow playback speed of voice messages to be changed as per the convenience of the users.

whatsapp,Three speed levels are likely to be introduced- 1x, 1.5x and 2x.

WhatsApp is working on a feature that can allow playback speed of voice messages to be changed as per the convenience of the users. The feature is reportedly being developed for iOS users and will allow them to fast-forward these audio messages or voice notes. Three speed levels are likely to be introduced- 1x, 1.5x and 2x. The company also seems to be working on public testing of multi-device support.

A report by WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo noted the development and highlighted that the two features looks were under development in WhatsApp for iOS beta version 2.21.60.11. These features include playback speed for voice notes and WhatsApp web beta. The latter has been spotted for WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.21.1.1 earlier and now in iOS beta version 2.21.60.11, as per the report.

Related News

Sharing some screenshots for WhatsApp Web Beta screenshots, the report noted that users will soon be able to use the Web application independent of their phones. This means that the users will not have to worry about keeping a steady internet connection on the phone to use WhatsApp on the web. This multi-device support development was spotted back in January for Android and now the company is working for iOS users. The feature will be out in future and allow users to publicly test multi-device support.

Users willing to join the beta program can link up to four desktop devices at a time. This also includes Facebook’s Portal service. It is likely that there are some features that may not be supported with this development as of now and this includes deletion of messages. However, these missing features are expected to be added to the beta program eventually.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. WhatsApp may soon allow iOS users to manage playback speed of their audio messages
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Google’s Next Billion Users head Caesar Sengupta steps down after 15 years
2OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 to launch with Oppo’s ColorOS in this market
3OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9R: Everything we know about the OnePlus 9 series ahead of March 23 launch