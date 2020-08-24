WhatsApp may get redesigned icons soon, new voice calling ringtone also in the works

WhatsApp had brought in new types of animated stickers for its users.

Android users of WhatsApp are set to get two major updates in the functionality of the worldwide popular messaging app. According to WABetaInfo, the platform that tracks all the probable changes, the app has teased changes in the console of the user chat screen. WhatsApp in its updated version 2.20.198.11 has teased the feature of different ringtones when users receive a group voice call on the messaging app.

However, according to Wabetainfo, the ringtone for individual calls will remain the same. Additionally, WhatsApp is said to be working on revamping the calling screen as well. The Facebook-owned app is mulling changes such as moving all the icons that are otherwise present in the middle of the screen to the bottom of the screen.

Another change that has been made by the app on users’ chat screen is the addition of a dedicated ‘Camera’ icon. WABetaInfo has spotted this change in the redesigning of the icon in the version 2.20.198.9.

These changes are in addition to the changes made by WhatsApp in bringing a searching toolbar inside the app that allows users to search for documents, images, audio, and video along with the links they receive via the app.

Earlier, WhatsApp had brought in new types of animated stickers for its users and these changes have been teased keeping in mind the possible use of the platform for business or professional purposes.

Notably, all these changes have only been teased in beta versions and some users might not see these changes on their phones as of now but it will be rolled out sooner for all beta users. None of these changes related to group call ringtone and camera icon on chat screen have been officially released until now.