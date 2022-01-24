WhatsApp may bring this major security feature for desktop and web users soon; details

Currently under development, the feature when rolled out will add more security for WhatsApp web users.

WhatsApp in a bid to enhance its security in all kinds of devices is planning to introduce two-step verification for the desktop users to protect them from unauthorised login. But the two-step verification login is not compulsory as users can either enable or disable the feature. Currently under development, the feature when rolled out will add more security for WhatsApp web users.

Currently on logging in to WhatsApp via a new smartphone, an auto generated six-digit code will be sent to your registered mobile number with the app. In the desktop version of WhatsApp, users will have to open the web format of WhatsApp and automatically chat, images, videos will be synced. It does not require a PIN currently.

Personal PIN will be required to log into the account to enhance and authorise access to the desktop, WABetaInfo reports. According to the WhatsApp tracker website, the Meta-backed company is trying to manage two-step verification everywhere, so they are working on introducing the feature on desktop/web in future updates.

Since one can enable or disable the two-step verification option, users can log in to their WhatsApp through a reset link without logging into their mail account in rare cases like losing phone or not remembering PIN