Whatsapp may be working to make mobile storage smarter so you can keep better tabs on good morning messages

Mobile messaging app Whatsapp is mulling to bring out a new storage feature for its customers which will help the customers track and control their storage space more effectively. The feature will help the customers identify and track which content is occupying large space of their storage and will help them sort out their files according to their requirement, according to several media reports. According to various reports, the newly designed Storage section will provide a storage bar at the top which will segregate the files between the media files and other sort of content available on the application. Users will also be able to distinguish which files are forwarded files which have been forwarded to them from their various chats and which files are occupying large space on their phone’s hard disk.

These features are envisaged to help the users identify what forwarded files are unimportant and still occupying a large chunk of their space. Consequently, the users will have the liberty to conveniently delete those files which are unimportant and get rid of the trash files which may have got downloaded into their phone. Additionally, the users will also get to see how much space has been occupied by various contact chats.

However, the new storage feature is being currently developed by the company and after its development it will be introduced to the beta testers before its full fledged roll out for the customers. Along with the storage bar, the messaging app is also working on the calling screen and it might also get introduced to the users after its testing. In the latest android version of the app, the company is considering moving all the icons like camera switch, messages, mic among others at the bottom of the screen